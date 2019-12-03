Tyler Saladino: Heads to free agency
Saladino (shoulder) was non-tendered by the Brewers on Monday.
Saladino has proven valuable as a utility player for the Brewers over the last two seasons, but the two sides were unable to come to terms on a deal. He hit .123 with two home runs (both grand slams) and two stolen bases in 28 contests with Milwaukee last year.
