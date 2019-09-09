Saladino has yet to resume baseball activities since receiving a cortisone shot in his left shoulder Aug. 27, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Most players are usually cleared to ramp up activities within a few days after receiving injections, but Saladino's lack of advancement in the rehab program suggests the shot didn't completely alleviate the pain he had been experiencing in his shoulder. Unless his condition takes a rapid turn for the better in the near future, Saladino looks unlikely to receive a callup from Triple-A San Antonio before the Brewers' regular-season finale Sept. 29.