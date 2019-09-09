Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Not ready for baseball activities
Saladino has yet to resume baseball activities since receiving a cortisone shot in his left shoulder Aug. 27, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Most players are usually cleared to ramp up activities within a few days after receiving injections, but Saladino's lack of advancement in the rehab program suggests the shot didn't completely alleviate the pain he had been experiencing in his shoulder. Unless his condition takes a rapid turn for the better in the near future, Saladino looks unlikely to receive a callup from Triple-A San Antonio before the Brewers' regular-season finale Sept. 29.
More News
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Receives cortisone shot•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Undergoes MRI•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Sent to minors•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Second grand slam in as many days•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Socks grand slam in victory•
-
Brewers' Tyler Saladino: Making fourth start in five games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...