Lail signed with the White Sox as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Lail made his big-league debut for the Yankees last season, allowing three runs in 2.2 innings. In 15.2 innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he struggled to a 7.47 ERA.

