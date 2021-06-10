Lail was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Lail made a pair of relief appearances for the Mariners in mid-May before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Phillies. He'll now be designated for assignment again without having earned a big-league opportunity for his new team. There's seemingly a good chance he passes through waivers unclaimed, as he's a 27-year-old with a career 6.00 ERA and a 16.5 percent strikeout rate in 21 major-league innings.