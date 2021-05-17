site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Brady Lail: Contract selected by Seattle
RotoWire Staff
Lail's contract was selected by the Mariners on Monday.
Lail has 19 innings of big-league experience to his name, split between three teams. His 5.21 ERA and 17.3 percent strikeout rate in those innings suggests he'll be limited to a lower-leverage role.
