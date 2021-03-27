site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Brady Lail: Reassigned to minors
RotoWire Staff
Mar 26, 2021
Lail was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday.
Lail served as a non-roster invitee this spring but will now report to the minors with just under a week remaining prior to the start of the regular season. The 27-year-old made four Cactus League appearances and posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in four innings.
