White Sox's Daniel Palka: Big day at plate Wednesday
Palka went 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run, a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates.
The homer was his third in 11 games since his promotion while the steal was his first, and Palka now sports a .282/.300/.615 slash line with the White Sox. The 26-year-old has flashed plenty of pop in the minors, slamming 34 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A in 2016, and he could prove to be a solid power source for fantasy rosters if he sticks in Chicago, albeit one who likely won't help much in batting average.
