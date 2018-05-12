Palka started in right field Friday and went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in an 11-2 loss to the Cubs.

Palka has given the White Sox lineup a boost, having hit in three straight, going 6-for-13 with a home run and three RBI. He's started seven of the last eight games -- five in right field and two as designated hitter -- and appears to have moved ahead of Trayce Thompson as the primary fill-in starter in right while Avisail Garcia (hamstring) is unavailable.