Ponce de Leon signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Ponce de Leon went unsigned all winter after struggling to a 6.52 ERA in 116 innings (26 starts) last season between the Triple-A affiliates of the Mariners, Nationals and Tigers. The 31-year-old right-hander hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2021 with the Cardinals. He'll head to Triple-A Charlotte.