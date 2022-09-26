Ponce de Leon, who signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Sept. 9, has produced a 1.69 ERA and 0.88 WHIP while striking out 15 in 16 innings across his first three starts with Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers are the fourth organization that Ponce de Leon has been a part of in 2022 after prior stints with the Angels, Mariners and Nationals. Though he made at least two starts in the big leagues in each of the past four seasons, the 30-year-old has yet to surface in the majors in 2022 after turning in a collective 6.52 ERA in 116 innings at Triple-A. His strong finish to the campaign at Toledo could be enough to convince the Tigers to keep Ponce de Leon in the fold for 2023, though the veteran right-hander could choose to elect free agency this winter.