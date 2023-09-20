Santos was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right elbow inflammation.

Given that he last pitched Sept. 16, Santos will be ineligible to return this season. He was given an opportunity to run with the closer's role after the trade deadline, but Santos logged a 6.00 ERA and 1.47 WHIP while going 3-for-6 in save situations over the past six weeks. Bryan Shaw, who blew a save Tuesday, and Aaron Bummer are presumably next up for save chances the rest of the way.