Santos (lat) has started a throwing program and is getting closer to beginning mound work, MLB.com reports. "I don't want to get into much more detail on timelines like that, but it has been very positive," manager Scott Servais said.

Servais added that Santos is a "little bit" behind fellow sidelined reliever Matt Brash (elbow) in terms of his progress, but the Mariners skipper does seem encouraged overall by Santos' trajectory. Santos never did see Cactus League action this spring, so he'll be in line for what could be a full-length rehab assignment whenever he reaches that point in his recovery.