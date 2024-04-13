Santos (lat) has progressed to throwing from 75 feet and could soon up his distance to 105 feet, SeattleSports.com reports.

General manager Justin Hollander noted Friday that the hope is Santos will be able to boost that distance at some point in the coming week, after which he'd progress to throwing off a mound. Hollander added the team would continue to be "somewhat conservative" with the right-hander's recovery, which eventually is expected to culminate in a lengthy rehab assignment given he missed the entirety of the Cactus League slate.