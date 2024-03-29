The Mariners placed Santos (lat) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Santos was shut down March 11 after he was diagnosed with a right lat strain. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, and if the testing reveals that the inflammation in his lat has subsided, Santos could be cleared to start at throwing program in the coming days. Whenever he's able to make his Seattle debut, Santos will likely deployed as a setup man in front of closer Andres Munoz.