Santos (knee) is slated to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Santos hasn't pitched with Seattle since April 15 but is aiming for a return to the Mariners at some point this month. The right-hander struggled to a 5.14 ERA and 2.29 WHIP across eight early-season appearances before getting hurt.