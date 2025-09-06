Mariners' Gregory Santos: Beginning rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santos (knee) is slated to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Santos hasn't pitched with Seattle since April 15 but is aiming for a return to the Mariners at some point this month. The right-hander struggled to a 5.14 ERA and 2.29 WHIP across eight early-season appearances before getting hurt.
