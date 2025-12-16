Giants' Gregory Santos: Signs with Giants as NRI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants signed Santos to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Tuesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Santos first reached the majors with the Giants in 2021 before being traded to the White Sox three years ago. The 26-year-old had a tough time with injuries the past two seasons with the Mariners, making a total of only 16 appearances due to arm and knee problems. Santos is recovered from April arthroscopic right knee surgery and has a chance to win a spot in the Giants' bullpen.
