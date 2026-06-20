Giants' Gregory Santos: Begins rehab assignment

Santos (adductor) allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning during the ACL Giants' 7-4 loss to the ACL Athletics in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Friday.

Triple-A Sacramento placed Santos on its 7-day injured list May 26 with a right adductor strain, and he returned to action in Arizona. The 26-year-old right hander gave up two singles while throwing 16 of his 20 pitches for strikes. He has spent most of the season at Triple-A, where he owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB across 14 innings in 12 appearances.