Giants' Gregory Santos: Summoned from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants selected Santos' contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.
Santos will kick off his second stint in the majors with the Giants after previously breaking into the big leagues with San Francisco in 2021. He's bounced around between the White Sox and Mariners organizations since then before inking a minor-league deal with San Francisco over the winter. The 26-year-old righty reliever earned the promotion to the big leagues after logging a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB across 11 innings with Sacramento.
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