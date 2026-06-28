Giants' Gregory Santos: Activated from IL

Santos (adductor) was reinstated from Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list Wednesday, and he allowed three earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 13-6 win over Las Vegas.

Santos was placed on Sacramento's 7-day injured list May 26 due to a right adductor strain. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on June 19 before returning to action with Sacramento and starting Friday's contest, during which he threw 16 of his 32 pitches for strikes. Over 13 appearances (one start) at Triple-A, the right-hander owns a 6.14 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB across 14.2 innings.