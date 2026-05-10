Giants' Gregory Santos: Returns to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants optioned Santos to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.
The right-hander was called up by San Francisco in late April, but he'll return to Sacramento after giving up two earned runs with a 1:3 K:BB across three appearances (5.2 innings). Santos could rejoin the Giants later in the season when bullpen depth is needed.
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