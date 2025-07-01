Mariners' Gregory Santos: Throwing light bullpen sessions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Monday that Santos (knee) threw three "light bullpens" last week, Circling Seattle Sports reports.
The hope is that Santos can return to the Mariners' bullpen before the end of July, but it's a rough timeline. Santos has been sidelined since late April with right knee inflammation and will need a rehab assignment before being activated from the 60-day injured list.
