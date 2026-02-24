Santos allowed two hits and two walks across one scoreless inning during Monday's 6-2 Cactus League win over the Athletics.

Santos surrendered a double, a single and two walks but was able to escape the third inning without allowing a run. A non-roster invitee to spring training, Santos signed a minor-league pact with San Francisco in mid-December after being non-tendered by the Mariners following a forgettable two-season stretch in which he made just 16 relief appearances while missing time due to right knee and arm issues. He'll look to earn a spot in the San Francisco bullpen and return to form after his injury problems.