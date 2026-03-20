Giants' Gregory Santos: Moved to minor-league camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants sent Santos to minor-league camp Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Santos received an invite to spring camp, but he'll fall short of making the big-league roster. The 25-year-old allowed five runs (two earned with a 2:5 K:BB in 3.1 innings of action this spring.
More News
-
Giants' Gregory Santos: Issues two walks in spring debut•
-
Giants' Gregory Santos: Signs with Giants as NRI•
-
Gregory Santos: Gets non-tendered by Mariners•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Aiming for mid-September return•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Throwing light bullpen sessions•