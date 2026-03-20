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The Giants sent Santos to minor-league camp Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Santos received an invite to spring camp, but he'll fall short of making the big-league roster. The 25-year-old allowed five runs (two earned with a 2:5 K:BB in 3.1 innings of action this spring.

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