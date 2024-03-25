Santos (lat) will undergo an MRI on Thursday and the results will determine the next steps in his recovery, MLB.com reports.
If the inflammation in Santos' lat has subsided sufficiently, the Mariners will begin mapping out a throwing program. The right-hander still projects to be sidelined for several more weeks, as he'll need to eventually complete a rehab assignment at the minor-league level before being deemed ready for activation.
More News
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Slated for MRI•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Not yet in rehab routine•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Out for opener with lat strain•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Throws bullpen Friday•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Could throw off mound soon•
-
Mariners' Gregory Santos: Checks out well after throwing•