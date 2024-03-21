Santos (lat) will receive an MRI in the coming days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Santos strained his right lat during a bullpen session earlier in spring camp, and his MRI will determine if the inflammation has gone down enough for him to resume his throwing program. Santos will begin the year on the injured list, but his absence isn't expected to extend more than a couple months into the regular season.
