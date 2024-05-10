General manager Justin Hollander said Friday that Santos (lat) will likely remain out until July, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Santos has primarily been throwing from 60-to-90 feet at the Mariners' complex in Arizona, though he has thrown from up to 120 feet out. He will now move his rehab from Arizona to Seattle, though it remains unclear how far away the 24-year-old righty is from throwing off a mound. Santos has been on the IL all season due to a strained right lat.