Santiago (0-2) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts through six innings to take the loss Monday against Baltimore.

Santiago was undone by a trio of solo homers off Orioles bats, which sullied a performance that featured 11 swinging strikes in just 92 pitches, and his seven home runs allowed this season are the major factor behind his 5.17 ERA. That said, Santiago is looking like a solid enough option to remain in the rotation to replace the injured Miguel Gonzalez, who is likely to be out with a shoulder injury through mid-June, as Santiago is at least capable of eating innings and picking up a few strikeouts along the way. Expect him to make his next turn Saturday against the Tigers.