White Sox's Hector Santiago: Gives up three homers against Orioles
Santiago (0-2) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts through six innings to take the loss Monday against Baltimore.
Santiago was undone by a trio of solo homers off Orioles bats, which sullied a performance that featured 11 swinging strikes in just 92 pitches, and his seven home runs allowed this season are the major factor behind his 5.17 ERA. That said, Santiago is looking like a solid enough option to remain in the rotation to replace the injured Miguel Gonzalez, who is likely to be out with a shoulder injury through mid-June, as Santiago is at least capable of eating innings and picking up a few strikeouts along the way. Expect him to make his next turn Saturday against the Tigers.
More News
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Comes away with no-decision Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Will have start skipped•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Won't be skipped this week•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Struggles against Twins•
-
White Sox's Hector Santiago: Strikes out five in spot start•
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...