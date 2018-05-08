Santiago is expected to take his regular turn in the rotation Saturday on the road against the Cubs, Phil Rogers of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The White Sox are beginning a stretch in which they have three off days over the next eight, which gives them an opportunity to skip one of their back end starters, but manger Rick Renteria plans to let Santiago and Carson Fulmer stay in order this weekend against the Cubs. Santiago was rocked in his previous outing, giving up eight runs on six hits and six walks in 3.1 innings.