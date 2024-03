White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Thursday that Iriarte is a candidate to reach the majors in 2024, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Acquired from the Padres in the Dylan Cease trade, Iriarte held a 3.49 ERA and 128:45 K:BB across 90.1 innings between the High- and Double-A levels last season. The 22-year-old is already on the 40-man roster and figures to start the 2024 season at Triple-A Charlotte, but he could push to debut with the Pale Hose later this summer.