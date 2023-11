The Padres selected Iriarte to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Iriarte enjoyed a breakout minor-league season in 2023, working to a 3.49 ERA with 128 strikeouts in 90.1 innings between High-A Fort Wayne and Double-A San Antonio. The 21-year-old right-hander is now protected from selection in next month's Rule 5 Draft.