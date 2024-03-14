The Padres traded Iriarte, Drew Thorpe, Steven Wilson and Samuel Zavala to the White Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Dylan Cease, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Iriarte split time between High-A and Double-A last season, recording a 3.49 ERA and 1.28 WHIP alongside a 128:45 K:BB across 90.1 total innings between the two levels. The 22-year-old prospect earned a spot on the Padres' 40-man roster during the offseason and had been in contention to make the Opening Day roster, but Iriarte was optioned to Triple-A after throwing three shutout innings during spring training. With the White Sox, Iriarte's chances at cracking an Opening Day roster are renewed given Chicago's weak MLB pitching staff, though it's possible the Sox keep him in Triple-A to continue his development.