White Sox's Jon Jay: Losing work to Engel
Jay is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
The lefty-hitting Jay is sitting out against a right-handed starting pitcher (Jose Berrios) for the third consecutive game, making it fairly safe to conclude that he's lost hold of an everyday role. The defensive-minded Adam Engel will draw into the lineup for the seventh time in eight contests and looks to have taken over Jay's spot in Chicago's regular outfield.
