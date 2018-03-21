Play

Manager Rick Renteria said that Smith (ankle) was "walking around good...with no limp, hardly no swelling" Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Smith is still scheduled to see a specialist later in the day Wednesday, but it seems like he's treading in the right direction. The exact severity of this ankle issue should be known in the next day or so.

