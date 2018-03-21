White Sox's Kevan Smith: Ankle doing better already
Manager Rick Renteria said that Smith (ankle) was "walking around good...with no limp, hardly no swelling" Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Smith is still scheduled to see a specialist later in the day Wednesday, but it seems like he's treading in the right direction. The exact severity of this ankle issue should be known in the next day or so.
More News
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Suffers sprained ankle•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Exits with apparent injury•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Sitting out Sunday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Heads to bench Monday•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Goes deep in Sunday's win•
-
White Sox's Kevan Smith: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...