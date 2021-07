Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

With starts behind the dish in four of Atlanta's last five games, Smith appeared to move atop the depth chart at catcher, but he's expected to work in a timeshare moving forward after the team acquired Stephen Vogt from the Diamondbacks on Saturday. Vogt and Smith will fill in at catcher until Travis d'Arnaud (thumb) is ready to return from the 60-day injured list, perhaps around mid-August.