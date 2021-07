Smith went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and an RBI in Atlanta's 20-2 win over the Mets on Wednesday.

Making a rare start at catcher in place of a resting Willson Contreras, Smith did his part at the dish during Atlanta's 20-hit barrage. Smith has a good reputation as a defender, but his middling .209/.306/.233 slash line this season between stops in Tampa Bay and Atlanta means he likely won't have much fantasy appeal if Contreras ends up missing time at some point.