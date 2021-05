Smith was traded from Tampa Bay to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Smith was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday after he went 1-for-4 with two runs and two strikeouts across four games to begin the year. He'll be available for Wednesday's game against the Mets and should serve in a depth role behind William Contreras while Travis d'Arnaud (thumb) and Alex Jackson (hamstring) are sidelined.