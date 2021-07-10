site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Kevan Smith: Gets breather Saturday
Smith is not in the lineup for Saturday's against the Marlins.
The 33-year-old went hitless in four at-bats Friday and is now 5-for-29 with four walks and one RBI in his last 10 games. Jonathan Lucroy will get the start at catcher Saturday.
