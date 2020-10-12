White Sox general manager Rick Hahn announced Monday that Madrigal recently underwent surgery on his left shoulder, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The second baseman is expected to require 5-to-6 months of the recovery time.

After jamming his left shoulder in an Aug. 4 game, Madrigal spent most of the month on the injured list before being activated. Following his reinstatement, Madrigal quickly caught fire at the dish, slashing .349/.385/.384 over his final 24 regular-season contests. Despite closing the campaign with a flurry at the dish, offseason surgery was always expected to be in the cards for Madrigal. Based on the timeline the White Sox provided, Madrigal likely won't be at full strength for the start of spring training, but he'll still have a decent chance at being ready to go for Opening Day. Once cleared to play, Madrigal should be locked into an everyday role at the keystone.