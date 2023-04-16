site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Nick Solak: Designated for assignment
Solak was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Sunday.
It's already the third time that Solak has been changed organizations in 2023. He was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Friday from the Mariners just a few weeks after Seattle traded for the outfielder from the Reds. If Solak goes unclaimed he could report back to Charlotte.
