Lopez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
With the White Sox playing a day game following Tuesday's doubleheader and with a lefty (Patrick Corbin) on the hill for Washington, the lefty-hitting Lopez will get the afternoon off. Zach Remillard checks in for Lopez at second base.
