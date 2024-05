Lopez (adductor) will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Rays.

Lopez was held out of the lineup for Sunday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals with adductor soreness, but the injury was apparently just a minor concern. After serving as the White Sox's leadoff hitter in each of his last 12 starts, the lefty-hitting Lopez will drop the bottom of the order Monday, likely because Chicago is opposing a southpaw in Tyler Alexander.