Lopez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox and is dealing with adductor soreness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Pedro Grifol indicated Lopez could have played through the issue, but the skipper decided to provide a day off. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in Tampa Bay. Braden Shewmake is manning the keystone while Bryan Ramos starts at third base Sunday.