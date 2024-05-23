Lopez went 2-for-4 with a run scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Lopez had a strong series against Toronto, as he collected six hits across 12 at-bats with an RBI and a run scored. He entered the three-game set having hit just .171 with one extra-base hit across his first 11 games in May. Lopez is still hitting only .223/.284/.238 with two stolen bases across 145 plate appearances for the season.
