Lopez is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Brewers.
Lopez will take a seat as Chicago faces left-hander Robert Gasser on the mound Saturday. Danny Mendick will slide over to second base while Lenyn Sosa enters the lineup at third base and bats sixth against Milwaukee.
