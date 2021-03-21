site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Nik Turley: Claimed by White Sox
RotoWire Staff
Mar 21, 2021
Turley was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Sunday.
The 31-year-old was recently waived by the A's and didn't make it through the waiver wire unclaimed. Turley appeared in 25 games for the Pirates last season and had a 4.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB over 21.2 innings.
