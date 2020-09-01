Turley (0-1) gave up a run on a hit and a walk in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Brewers.

Turley allowed a double to Ben Gamel, and then intentionally walked Avisail Garcia before Chris Stratton entered from the bullpen. Stratton gave up an RBI single to Orlando Arcia, which was enough to stick Turley with the loss. The 30-year-old Turley has allowed three runs over his last 1.2 innings, raising his ERA to 4.85 with a 1.23 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 13 innings this season.