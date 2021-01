Turley was traded from the Pirates to the Athletics on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Oakland picked Turley up for cheap after he was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh earlier in the week. It's tough to get too excited about a 31-year-old with a 7.78 ERA in 39.1 career MLB innings, but he at least throws left-handed, which could help his chances of winning a relief role.