Turley (0-3) allowed three runs on two hits and hit a batter in one inning in a loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

Turley was responsible for Cleveland's three-run, go-ahead rally in the seventh inning. The southpaw had string together 4.1 scoreless innings over his previous five outings. Turley ends the season with a 4.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 21.2 innings across 25 appearances.