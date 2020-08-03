Mazara will not start Monday's game against the Brewers.
Mazara was activated from the injured list Monday after missing time due to an illness, but he won't be in the lineup right away. The White Sox will face lefty Brett Anderson, though whether Mazara is set to platoon with Adam Engel, who starts in right field Monday, or if he's simply not yet ready for a starting role remains to be seen.
More News
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Activated from injured list•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Nearing return•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Reports to training site•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Absence could be brief•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Checks in on injured list•
-
White Sox's Nomar Mazara: Out again Monday•