Ortega went 1-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Getting the start in center field and batting seventh against southpaw Mitchell Parker, Ortega swiped second base both times he got on board. The hit and the steals were the first of the season for the 33-year-old, and the last two starts for the lefty-swinging Ortega have curiously come against left-handed pitching, as he filled in for Gavin Sheets on Tuesday and Andrew Benintendi on Sunday. With Luis Robert (hip) close to beginning a rehab assignment though, Ortega's time on the big-league roster is likely drawing to a close.